Gulf Air participates in the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 25-27 March. The national carrier hosted its VIP guests, partners and travel agents at its Paddock Club at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air Acting CEO, Captain Waleed Al-Alawi, praised the organization and the quality of performance that he witnessed in the race, adding, “We were pleased to welcome our customers in the Saudi market, which is of special importance to Gulf Air. As the official sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which was the inaugural race of the Formula 1 season in 2022, we are pleased with the success of the stc Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, especially in view of our strong relationship with the Saudi market and our partners in it, and the long historical relations linking the Kingdom of Bahrain with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Congratulations to Saudi Arabia for another successful race, and we wish Formula 1 more success in the future.”

At the 2022 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Bahrain, and for the second Formula 1 race in a row, Gulf Air performed a low-emission flypast over the Bahrain International Circuit. Gulf Air is the official sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix since its historic launch in Bahrain in April 2004 as the first ever Formula 1 race in the Middle East; and has been contributing to the success of this sporting and social event and ensuring its excellence at all levels.