Gulf Air Participates in the HFW Middle East Aviation Conference

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently participated in the HFW Middle East Aviation Conference held in The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina Dubai; with the participation and attendance of numerous leading aviation practitioners, officials, and executives.
Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi opened the Conference through a Keynote Session moderated by Editor-in-Chief of Arabian Aerospace Alan Peaford, in which Captain Al Alawi spoke about Gulf Air’s boutique strategy, and the airline’s take on diversity, sustainability, and the industry’s future. Captain Al Alawi also spoke about Gulf Air’s latest developments in cargo, fleet, network additions, and digital transformation. He also appreciated the opportunity of participating in the Conference that brought together various practitioners and those interested in the field of aviation under one roof for the purpose of dialogue and networking on everything related to the aviation field and means of its development.
HFW Middle East Aviation Conference is a one-day event that gathered aviation experts and professionals to exchange experience and knowledge through various panels that ranged from airline focus, to financial and insurance outlook.