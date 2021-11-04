Gulf Air Participates in World Travel Market 2021

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in the World Travel Market (WTM), the world’s leading travel trade show, which took place in London from 1 to 3 November, 2021. The airline attended the event alongside Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and a number of Bahraini travel and tourism industry representatives including hotels, travel agencies and destination management companies.

H.E. Mr Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Chairman to the Board of Directors at Gulf Air attended the event and commented: “World Travel Market is a key industry event which Gulf Air attends on an annual basis. We believe it provides a great platform for tourism boards and airlines to showcase the best of their nations to the travel and tourism world. Gulf Air’s boutique strategy and new fleet has proven its success in turning heads to our brand at international platforms and we will ensure that we not only maintain but elevate our role to promote inbound tourism to the Kingdom of Bahrain”.

The annual show provides a unique opportunity for global travel trade industry to meet, network, negotiate, and conduct business. Gulf Air’s attendance at the event is in line with its strategy and continuous efforts to promote the Kingdom of Bahrain to an international audience as a tourist and business destination. Bahrain’s national carrier has a long history with WTM and has been a key exhibitor for many years since the early editions of the event. The exhibition is an annual global event attended by key international players and professionals of the travel and tourism industry.