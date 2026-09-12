Gulf Air Ranked First in Middle East for Punctuality, Among Top Global Performers

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, achieved leading positions in the August 2026 reports issued by Cirium and OAG, two independent aviation analytics providers, reflecting the airline’s strong operational performance during the month.

According to Cirium’s August 2026 On-Time Performance Monthly Report, Gulf Air ranked first among Middle Eastern airlines for on-time arrivals, with an on-time arrival rate of 92.47%. The airline also ranked second in the Middle East and Africa category.

Gulf Air recorded an improvement of 7.54 percentage points compared with July, with its on-time arrival rate increasing from 84.93% in July to 92.47% in August.

The airline also recorded a completion factor of 99.50% across a total of 4,422 flights during the month.

According to OAG’s August 2026 On-Time Performance rankings, Gulf Air ranked second in the Middle East and fourth globally, with an on-time performance rate of 90.35%. The airline also recorded a cancellation rate of 0.45% across 4,421 flights operated during the month.

These results reflect Gulf Air’s strong operational performance, efficient planning and execution, and operational resilience, alongside the efforts of the airline’s operations, engineering and ground services teams and its crews, helping maintain high levels of punctuality and reliability across its services.