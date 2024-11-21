Gulf Air receives APEX Five Star Global Airline Award

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been awarded the prestigious APEX Five Star Global Airline award. The award was presented to Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jeffrey Goh by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), during the Future Travel Experience event held in Singapore from November 18-20, 2024. This recognition highlights Gulf Air’s ongoing transformation journey and its dedication to delivering customer service excellence.

Upon receiving the Five Star Global Airline award, Mr. Goh stated, “This award is a testament to the transformation journey of Gulf Air. The airline is very focused on its network connectivity proposition and delivering excellent customer experience. It is a continuous effort of improvement but this recognition by the Airline Passenger Experience Association is an important confirmation of the work that the team at Gulf Air is doing to improve customer service. Above all, we thank our customers for their vote of confidence in the airline and for their loyalty.”

APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader commented, “Gulf Air has earned the prestigious 2025 APEX Five Star recognition, thanks to its continued efforts to enhance the passenger experience while showcasing the warmth of Bahraini hospitality. With new fleet additions, including state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Gulf Air has transformed its premium cabins to rival global first-class standards. The introduction of services like ‘Choose Your Cuisine’ for personalized inflight dining and significant strides in sustainability further elevate Gulf Air’s standing as one of the leading airlines in the region. Gulf Air’s focus on modern comfort and cultural authenticity firmly secures its place among APEX Five Star airlines.”

APEX is one of the world’s largest non-profit airline associations that aims at sustainably enhancing passenger experience, and the APEX Official Airline Ratings are based solely on verified, certified passenger feedback. This passenger-centric approach elevates the significance of the Five Star Global Airline award, reflecting the airline’s success in not only meeting but exceeding passenger expectations.

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air’s commitment to enhancing its customer experience encompasses various initiatives, including investments in its fleet modernization, enhanced cabin features, and innovative digital services. This achievement reinforces Gulf Air’s commitment to delivering world-class service.