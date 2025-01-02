Gulf Air recognizes Bahrain’s top Corporate and Travel Agents

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, honored its key corporate and travel partners in Bahrain. The event underscored Gulf Air’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and recognizing the invaluable contributions of its travel and corporate partners. By celebrating the achievements of these key partners, Gulf Air reinforced its dedication to collaborative growth and providing exceptional travel experiences for its customers.

This event aligns with the airline’s ongoing expansion and highlights the importance of these partnerships in achieving continued success. The awards were presented across three distinct categories: Top Corporate Sales, Top Revenue, and Top Premium Sales, based on outstanding performance and revenue generation throughout the year. The top 15 travel agents received the “Best Sales Award,” while the top 7 travel agents were honored with the “Best Premium Sales Award.” Additionally, five corporate partners were recognized for their significant contributions to Gulf Air’s corporate sales.

Gulf Air’s appreciation event served as a powerful reminder of the vital role strong partnerships play in the airline’s continued success. The event not only celebrated past achievements but also laid the foundation for future collaborations and mutual growth with travel agents and corporate partners.