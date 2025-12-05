Gulf Air Records Strong Traffic Performance in October 2025

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recorded strong performance results for October 2025 as demand remained robust across its expanding network.

In October 2025, Gulf Air carried 598,363 passengers, an 18 percent increase compared with October 2024, and reported a load factor of 85 percent, up from 75 percent last year. The airline operated more than 4,500 flights during the month, supporting a network of over 50 destinations and maintaining strong performance levels across its operations.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Gauss, commented:” These results reflect the continued confidence in our network and the steady progress of our operational strategy. The increase in both passenger numbers and load factor confirms that our schedule and fleet are well aligned with market demand. As we move forward, our focus remains on delivering a reliable, consistent experience for our customers across all touchpoints.

The results underscore Gulf Air’s commitment to continuously optimising its network performance and elevating the travel experience, supporting a strategy that sharpens operations, strengthens competitiveness, and reinforces Bahrain’s position on the global aviation map through sustainable growth.