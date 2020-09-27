Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport with scheduled operations starting from 24 September 2020.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan since 1982 and Amman has always been a key route within the Gulf Air’s network in the Middle East. The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Cochin, Calicut, Delhi, Dhaka and Amman.

Being one of the few airlines that continued scheduled commercial operations, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.