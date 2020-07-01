Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Gulf Air Athens Cairo

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to and from Athens and Cairo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct Athens and Cairo flights with scheduled operations starting from 01 July 2020.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hellenic Republic since 1974 and 1980 respectively. Both destinations are key within the Gulf Air’s network and are popular amongst the airline’s points in the Mediterranean and North African region. The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila and Pakistan.

Being one of the few airlines that continued operations in the last 3 months, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.

Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.

Previous articleZain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
Read more
PR This Week

Enma Mall appoints Savills

Chairman of Enma Mall, Khalid Rafea, has announced the exclusive appointment of Global Real Estate advisor, Savills. As a result, Savills will take over...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Sh. Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa as Director Strategy and Planning to...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Hawaj & CrediMax presents 5 Hot Days

Big discounts and amazing prizes are at stake as Al Hawaj and CrediMax opens their “5 Hot Days” promotion from 1st to 5th of...
Read more
PR This Week

ICRF initiates travel fare assistance and COVD-19 related webinar talk shows

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Bahrain, reaches out to the distressed members in...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the third edition of its highly successful ‘Art & Culture’ programme

In line with its strategic corporate initiative, stc Bahrain is launching the third edition of its ‘Arts and Culture’ platform – a community engagement...
Read more

MOST READ

You can now make group calls in Google Meet or Duo from a smart display

Tech
Google is expanding the ways you can make video calls on smart displays powered by Google Assistant with new support for group calling in...
Read more
PR This Week

Online Story Telling session – SNEHA kids of ILA

ILA's Sneha Coordinators Nisha Rangarajan, Asha Ashok and Shanthi Ravi organised a unique and totally interesting fun filled hour with the SNEHA kids where...
PR This Week

Ogilvy Named Network of the Year by The One Show

The One Show, the world's most prestigious award show in advertising, design and digital marketing, has named Ogilvy 2020 Network of the Year in...
PR This Week

Benefit Pay to activate at all NEC Branches

BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has announced the launch of a new service for BenefitPay...
Inside Bahrain

NSSA clinches first place in “Advanced Geoinformatics” programme

Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has clinched first place in a training programme, entitled “Advanced Geoinformatics”, organised by the University of Twente, the...
Inside Bahrain

Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

A ban on afternoon work in open spaces throughout Bahrain will start on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development has said. The annual...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain International Airport (BIA) implements new safety measures to protect staff and passengers

In line with Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs Advisory Circular, the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is rolling out additional health and safety...
Wheels and Gears

Ameenco receives a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks

Al Haddad Motors have recently handed over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Trucks to Ameenco at the Mercedes-Benz Customer Service Centre located in...
iGA

Renew your Bahraini Passport from the comfort of your home.

With restrictions around the world beginning to ease, it is important to check the validity of your passport in case you need to make...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Sh. Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa as Director Strategy and Planning to...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecom operator in the Kingdom, is taking a further step in offering the latest technologies through officially launching its 5G...
PR This Week

ICRF initiates travel fare assistance and COVD-19 related webinar talk shows

The Indian Community Relief Fund (ICRF), working under the patronage of the Embassy of India in Bahrain, reaches out to the distressed members in...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Advertising is the Mother of Trade by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I never thought of advertising my business when I was a small shopkeeper. The word-of-mouth publicity among customers was sufficient for me in those...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus has highlighted measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference, at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the Bahrain...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new tourism campaign

Within the framework of its promotional efforts for the Kingdom of Bahrain as leading and distinguished tourist destination and of increasing the number of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Zain Bahrain 5G

Zain Bahrain launches 5G commercial services

Enma Mall Savills

Enma Mall appoints Savills

Outside Work Ban

Outside afternoon work ban to start on Wednesday

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Director Strategy and Planning