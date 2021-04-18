Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Istanbul

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it will resume its direct operations to Istanbul Airport in Turkey with 2 weekly flights starting from 11 May 2021.

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Turkey since 1985 and it is one of the airline’s main regional destinations. The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

The airline will also boost its services and frequencies to its current network as follows:

Cairo : From 6 weekly flights to daily flights

: From 6 weekly flights to daily flights Dammam : From 6 weekly flights to double daily flights

: From 6 weekly flights to double daily flights Riyadh : From 5 weekly flights to daily flights

: From 5 weekly flights to daily flights Jeddah : From 4 weekly flights to daily lights

: From 4 weekly flights to daily lights Medina : from 3 to 5 weekly flights

: from 3 to 5 weekly flights Sialkot : Resumed with 3 weekly flights

: Resumed with 3 weekly flights Multan : Resumed with 3 weekly flights

: Resumed with 3 weekly flights Athens : From 2 to 3 weekly flights

: From 2 to 3 weekly flights Casablanca : From 1 to 2 weekly flights

: From 1 to 2 weekly flights Faisalabad : Resumed with 2 weekly flights

: Resumed with 2 weekly flights Manila : From 6 weekly flights to daily flights

: From 6 weekly flights to daily flights Dubai: From 18 to 21 weekly flights

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates.

Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.