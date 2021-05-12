Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Larnaca

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it will resume its direct operations to Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus with 2 weekly flights starting from 15 June 2021.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Cyprus since 1982 and it is one of the airline’s main destinations in the Mediterranean Sea region. The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan. Gulf Air is also adding Mykonos and Santorini as boutique summer destinations starting from the first week of June until end of September with more destinations planned for the summer holiday.

Recently, Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates.

Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.