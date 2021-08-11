Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Moscow

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it will resume its direct operations to Moscow Domodedovo International Airport in Russia starting with 2 weekly flights, beginning from 14th August 2021.

On this occasion, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “Month by month, we are resuming services to more destinations of our pre-pandemic network and we can see the world slowly recovering as more people are confident to travel again. We have been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Russian Federation since 2014 and it is one of the airline’s main destinations. Now is the time that we connect both countries with this direct service and offer our passengers the opportunity to travel to and from Russia for leisure or business.”

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80% of its pre-pandemic network and it continued to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network. The airline has also announced that it has successfully launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia. The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Back in May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network.

Moreover, recently Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the Gulf Air Contact Centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.

Gulf Air has received Five Star Major Official Airline Rating at the APEX Future Travel Experience in December 2020, a rating programme is based solely on certified passengers’ feedback. This milestone for Gulf Air is a an upgrade to its previous Four Star Major Official Airline Rating earned in 2019 and a testament to the success of its boutique strategy and the ongoing enhancements to its products and services.