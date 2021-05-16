Gulf Air Returns to Malaga this Summer

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume direct flights to Malaga in Spain this summer as it expands its list of boutique seaside destinations in Europe for the season with 2 weekly flights starting from 30 June until 29 August. The announcement comes in line with the airline’s strategic growth during the summer holiday as the demand for travel grows. Building on the seasonal route’s success in 2019, Gulf Air will operate its flagship aircraft the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on this long-haul flight.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “Malaga has always been a popular destination for our region! We are extremely excited to return to Spain this summer to cater to the gradual growth of travel and the appetite for holidays abroad. We have a great selection of destinations within our network for our passengers this summer, whether it is to revisit familiar cities or explore new sights!”

Today the airline announced that starting from 13 May 2021, which coincides with the first day of Eid Al Fitr, all its flights will be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network.

Moreover, recently Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.