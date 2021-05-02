Gulf Air Rewards 56 Employees from Various Divisions

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, rewarded a total of 56 employees from different divisions and departments of the airline in celebration of Labour Day. A ceremonial event, that obeyed the social distancing rules amidst the current situation, was headed by Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi and included members of the Gulf Air Executive Management and a number of the airline’s trade unions.

The event started with a welcome note by the Acting CEO in which he shared his gratitude and appreciation to the hard work and dedication of every rewarded staff during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.