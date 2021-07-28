Wednesday, July 28, 2021
    Gulf Air Rewards Frontliners

    Gulf Air Rewards Front Liners

    In line with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s vision, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, rewarded a number of its front line staff in appreciation for their outstanding and exceptional services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rewarded staff volunteered and contributed to the success of the early repatriation flights carrying more than 1,000 Bahrainis safely home. Gulf Air’s Chairman of the Board of Directors H.E. Mr. Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani and the airline’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi congratulated the staff on their achievement and handed out certificates of appreciation.

