Monday, November 29, 2021
More

    Gulf Air Staff Enjoy a Picnic at the Airline’s HDQ

    Listen to this article now
    Image preview

    As part of the airline’s numerous social activities aimed at its workforce’s motivation and networking; Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – held an outdoor picnic at its HDQ today, where staff enjoyed the recent nice weather, and engaged in informal networking, while several food trucks provided a selection of food and beverages for the staff to enjoy.

    Image preview
    Image preview
    - Advertisement -

    This picnic is part of a series of live functions and initiatives managed by the airline’s social committee (Happiness Committee), guided by the airline executive management’s belief of the positive effect of such functions on workforce productivity, and on enhancing the ties between members of Gulf Air’s extended family.

    Image preview
    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleMinister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Gulf Air’s Chairman meets with Director General of IATA
    Next articleRashid Equestrian Club holds season’s sixth race

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA