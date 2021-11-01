Gulf Air Successfully Completes IOSA Audit and Renews Registration

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, has successfully completed the internationally recognised, biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and has been renewed on the IOSA Safety Audit Registry until May 2023. The audit covers approximately 1,000 standards and recommended practices that are all related to the safety of operations, as well as maintenance and engineering and the procedures of the airline. Gulf Air, being a member of IATA, is required to pass an initial IOSA audit and subsequent renewal audits every two years. This ensures a constant enhancement of aviation safety and is recognized by insurers, several aviation authorities worldwide and international partners.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed AlAlawi congratulated employees for their efforts in maintaining these international standards, saying of the achievement: “At Gulf Air, we are proud to be operating at the highest global safety standards and industry best practices. The latest IOSA renewal reinforces our ongoing commitment to safety and continuous development of standards, regulatory requirements and practices within our operations and engineering activities. As we strive to remain at the forefront of safety developments, this latest achievement reflects our success to date”. He added: “Our team with its commitment to a high safety standard strives continuously on the enhancement and improvement of our policies, procedures and processes especially during these challenging times. We have worked during the last two years and since our last audit in the integration of the IOSA newly standards and best practices.

This is the ninth IOSA audit successfully completed by Gulf Air since 2005, in-line with IATA’s two-year audit cycle. Between IOSA audits, Gulf Air’s Quality Assurance Department continuously reviews and appraises internal operational processes, conducting firm quality control processes and self-auditing to ensure being in line with IOSA Standards and Recommended Practices in addition to industry best practices. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain IATA membership. IOSA is an internationally recognised evaluation system designed to assess airlines’ operational management and control systems. This outstanding achievement is the latest testimony to Gulf Air’s efforts in promoting safety and compliance within the organization. It is one of the airline’s essential tasks to continue monitoring and assess its procedures and policies to ensure high quality services delivered to its stakeholders. The airline’s goal is to maintain safety as a top priority.