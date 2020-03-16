Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has temporarily suspend flights to and from several destinations across its network effective from 03:00 Bahrain time on Wednesday 18 March until Tuesday 31 March 2020. This is in compliance with the Civil Aviation Affairs order in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Gulf Air flights that will continue to operate to and from Bahrain International Airport are Abu Dhabi (AUH), Dubai (DXB), Muscat (MCT), London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Frankfurt (FRA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Cochin (COK), Karachi (KHI) and Manila (MNL); all flights to other destinations have been suspended temporarily.

Passengers arriving into Bahrain International Airport will be subject to medical tests if the Kingdom of Bahrain is their final destination. Passengers must comply with such tests and procedures such as filling health declaration forms and screening processes.

The Gulf Air Contact Centre will be contacting affected passengers and assisting them accordingly. Passengers who have made their bookings through a travel agent are advised to get in touch with the agents directly regarding their rebooking and refund options.

Passengers are urged to check Gulf Air’s website before traveling or to call the Gulf Air Contact Centre for more information on +97317373737. Please note that the airline may take more time than usual to answer calls, due to the higher than usual volumes made regarding passenger queries on the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gulf Air apologizes to all passengers for any inconvenience that this may have caused and is working closely with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to take all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain along with its passengers and crew.