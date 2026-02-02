Gulf Air to Introduce Starlink Wi-Fi Across Its Entire Fleet from Mid-2026

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the roll out of Starlink high-speed internet across its entire fleet starting mid-2026, offering complimentary Wi-Fi to passengers onboard its aircraft, from boarding through to arrival. The move is set to transform the airline’s travel experience, allowing all customers to stream, game, work, and get in touch with their loved ones from the comfort of their seats.

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Gauss and Global Head of Starlink Aviation, Mr. Nick Seitz signed the agreement at Awal Private Terminal, with Gulf Air Group Chairman, Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi, senior government stakeholders, and other senior aviation industry leaders in attendance.

“Introducing Starlink across Gulf Air’s fleet demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience,” said Mr. Taqi. “Advanced connectivity on every flight redefines what passengers can expect from the national carrier. It also supports Bahrain’s digital transformation goals, and empowers our cabin crew to deliver seamless, exceptional service.”

Mr. Gauss said: “With Starlink on board, Gulf Air is bringing next-generation in-flight connectivity to all passengers, whether traveling for leisure or business. From boarding until arrival, customers can stream, game, work, or stay in touch with loved ones, regardless of cabin or ticket type. This upgrades the entire travel experience and reinforces our commitment to delivering premium, seamless connectivity for every journey.”

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink operates through a growing constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet. The constellation provides reliable, real-time connectivity, supporting both passengers and airline operations.

The first Starlink-equipped Gulf Air A320 is scheduled to enter service mid-2026, with fleet-wide installation to follow. The rollout reinforces Gulf Air’s operational priorities and highlights Bahrain as a forward-looking aviation hub where technology and passenger experience shape the future of air travel.