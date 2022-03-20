Gulf Air to perform lower emission flypast at Bahrain Grand Prix

Listen to this article now

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air, in cooperation with Formula 1 and Neste plan on performing a lower emission flypast at the 2022 Formula 1 season opener at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Sunday evening.



Gulf Air unveiled its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with its new corporate identity at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2018 and today it is using Sustainable Aviation Fuel provided by Neste to conduct this years’ iconic flypast for the second year in a row.



“For the second year in a row, we mark the beginning of the race with a truly special low emission flypast as a commitment to our future strategy to explore the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in our aircraft and standing by our commitment to lower our carbon emissions,” Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed AlAlawi said.



“Each year, Gulf Air is always delighted in being the title sponsor of the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain International Circuit.”



Commenting on behalf of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, said “We are again delighted to see the progress and drive from our partners and hosts to deliver such an exciting spectacle to our fans through the use of new technologies, showcasing their ambition for a more sustainable future.”







Neste Vice President Renewable Aviation, Jonathan Wood said “Neste is committed to working together with the aviation industry to achieve its emission reduction targets.”



“Sustainable aviation fuel is a proven solution with clear climate benefits and is already available today. We look forward to supporting increased demand for SAF in the Middle East, a region which is well known for being a leader in the aviation sector,” he said.