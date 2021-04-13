Gulf Air to Transform Falconflyer Programme with IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has selected IBS Software as a partner to enhance its Falconflyer loyalty programme (FFP) and provide Gulf Air with the flexibility to dynamically adapt its Falconflyer programme to meet the needs of travellers and enhance its members experience.

Gulf Air has entered into this partnership as part of its ongoing digital transformation to deliver the best possible experience to its Falconflyer members. IBS Software’s iFly Loyalty platform will transform the Falconflyer programme for both consumers and partners. Members will benefit from a revamped mobile app and a new customer experience designed to deliver personalised offers and rewards. Programme partners will benefit from an accelerated onboarding process and a new B2B engagement channel that will provide new insights and data to support effective partner management. iFly Loyalty has been developed to help anticipate traveller behaviour, giving airlines the ability to turn data into actionable insights, enabling loyalty programmes to adapt to changing patterns of behaviour and quickly reconfigure their offerings to members. In addition, iFly Loyalty will provide Gulf Air with the capability to run multiple loyalty programmes from a single platform.

“As we strongly move forward with our digital transformation strategy, we remain completely committed to providing our loyal Falconflyer members with a compelling experience that delivers bespoke offers and redemption options that they value. We have partnered with IBS Software because we firmly believe they will assist us in significantly enhancing the way we reward our members, as well as providing a more robust platform to our loyalty partners,” said Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer. “IBS Software has impressed us from the outset with their industry knowledge and commitment to supporting our Falconflyer Programme. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we continue with our digital transformation journey.”

“Gulf Air shares our passion for customer engagement, and we’re thrilled to be working with a business that implicitly understands the transformative impact customer loyalty will play in the recovery from Covid-19,” said Anand Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, IBS Software. “We are working closely with Gulf Air to ensure our system has the flexibility required to change with the times and meet the needs of Gulf Air’s Falconflyers. We’re extremely excited to play our role in helping Falconflyer go from strength to strength at a pivotal time in our industry.”

