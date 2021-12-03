Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Receives Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi, welcomed Captain Isa Albinali, President of the Gulf Air Pilots Trade Union (GAPTU), along with representatives from the Union and members of the airline’s executive management; where the two parties engaged in an active dialogue.

Captain AlAlawi updated Union members on the airline’s latest achievements; stressing the need to increase the airline workforce’s efficiency to overcome challenges currently facing the aviation industry, and the importance of delivering excellent performance in order to contribute to the national economy. He thanked the Union members for Gulf Air pilots’ hard work through the pandemic and expressed his pride in such efficient caliber within the national carrier.

Captain Albinali highlighted the Union’s intent to work with the airline’s management and its different divisions to elevate and develop the profession of Gulf Air’s pilots and appreciated the management’s open-door policy in favor of the staff and airline’s interests.

Both parties pledged their enduring commitment to open productive communications aimed at enhancing and promoting the airline’s pilot workforce towards the success of the airline.