Gulf Air’s Stellar Showcase at ITB Berlin

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, as part of the Bahrain Pavilion from March 5-7, 2024. The industry event, which attracted exhibitors from more than 160 countries, was an ideal platform for Gulf Air to meet local and regional travel partners. This participation is in line with Gulf Air’s steadfast commitment to promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain as a premier destination for leisure, business, and stopovers.

During the event, Gulf Air showcased its world-class brand and product excellence in travel with the aim of strengthening commercial relationships and collaborating with international partners and industry stakeholders across its global network.

Gulf Air has been serving the European market for five decades since its first operated flight to Amsterdam in 1974. The airline continues to expand its European network through seasonal destinations, including the recently added summer flights to Nice, Geneva, Malaga, and Bodrum.

The airline remains committed to connecting Bahrain with a broader range of destinations worldwide, enhancing its global reach and providing passengers with increased travel options.