Gulf Conference on Internal Diseases Bolsters Medical Sector Development

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH), confirmed that the medical sector is moving towards further development and prosperity thanks to the continuous support and royal patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the support of the government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He noted that hosting major conferences opens new horizons for the country’s progress in medical development.

HE the President made these remarks during the opening of the Third Gulf Conference for Internal Diseases, attended by Her Excellency Dr Jalila bint Sayed Jawad Hassan, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), and other dignitaries. The conference will be held over three days at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. HE the President of SCH praised the efforts of AGU and Education Plus Company in organising the conference.

He expressed his appreciation for the university’s efforts in organising the conference, which showcases the expertise of consultants and experts in internal diseases.

On his part, Dr Al Fuhaid emphasised the importance of such conferences in advancing medical research and aligning with the visions of the Kingdom’s Wise Leadership.

- Advertisement -

The conference aims to address health issues facing the Gulf community, with a focus on internal medicine. It will feature sessions led by medical experts from the GCC countries and internationally. Dr Amjad Al Baz, President of the conference, highlighted the scientific papers that will be presented, covering various aspects of internal diseases.

In addition to the conference, a medical exhibition was opened with participation from experts, consultants, and academics from Bahrain and around the world. The event will also include workshops on reading ECGs, radiology in internal diseases, and nutrition with internal diseases. The conference is expected to contribute to the development of the medical sector in the Gulf region and enhance the quality of healthcare services for citizens and residents.