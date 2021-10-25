Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa ‘Let’s beat Breast Cancer together’

Listen to this article now

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa organized an awareness event at the Gulf Convention Centre’s terrace on Tuesday, October 19th, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

With October being the month of global Breast Cancer Awareness, the hotel teamed up with Bahrain Cancer Society, Smart Life Medical Centre and The Art of Living Centre, to show support and educate women on early detection and prevention of breast cancer.

The session comprised of a speech by Dr. Fadi from Bahrain Cancer Society, followed by a relaxing and rejuvenating Yoga session by the Art of Living team.

The attendees were given complementary vouchers for breast cancer checkups from Smart Life Medical Center.