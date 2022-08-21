Gulf Hotels Group among the list of top Bahraini companies

Gulf Hotels Group – Bahrain’s pioneering Hospitality Management Company – was selected amongst “Al Bilad” list of top Bahraini companies for 2022. The selection criteria was based on four aspects of the Groups’ financial data namely market value, total assets, net profits and total income for the year ending 2021.

This first of its kind initiative launched by “Al Bilad” and under the patronage of His Excellency Zayed bin Rashid al Zayani, Minister of Industry & Commerce, was to highlight the leading role local companies have in supporting Bahrain’s economic growth & celebrate their efforts in building and developing a stronger economy for the Kingdom. The evaluation committee Chaired by Dr. Omar Al Obaidly, President of Bahrain Economic Society along with carefully selected members representing other crucial criteria including legal performance as well as audit practice.

Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, Mr. Garfield Jones, commented: “Our recently published financial results confirm the strength of the company, showing significant growth following two difficult COVID impacted years. The Group has a very farsighted Board who continually reinvest in the product which, combined with exceptionally committed employees, helps us maintain standards at the highest level. I extend my thanks to “Al Bilad” for starting such positive and an encouraging initiative to promote and highlight the strong economy in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”