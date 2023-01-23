20 C
Manama
Monday, January 23, 2023

Gulf Hotels Group hosted its annual staff party

Gulf Hotels Group hosted its annual staff party in the Gulf Convention Center’s Al Dana Hall for its staff members, senior leadership and former management and employees of long service. The annual event was attended by Mr. Mohammed Buzizi – Board Member, Advisor to the Chairman & Business Development Consultant – in addition to CEO Mr. Garfield Jones and the Gulf Hotels Group Executive Management Team. This annual event offered the opportunity to gather the group’s teams together, celebrate achievements and look forward positively to the year ahead.

