Gulf Hotels Group leading the way forward Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Georgia

The Gulf Hotels Group, Bahrain’s leading international hospitality provider, announced its first hotel project in the Republic of Georgia, with the signing of a management agreement to operate the 4-star, Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Tbilisi, on behalf of N&G Company, GINO HOLDING.

Renowned across the GCC Region for providing top class hospitality, the Group will deliver its trademark luxury standards in Georgia, providing 5-star service at 4-star prices, along with exceptional restaurants and food quality.

The 4-star hotel, offering 218 spacious apartment style rooms and featuring an all-day dining restaurant and upmarket Lebanese Restaurant, will be managed by the Group along with the adjacent water park, ‘Gino Paradise’, with its multiple pools and water slides, numerous food and beverage outlets and luxurious wellness center and health facilities.

Gulf Aquamarine Hotel, with stunning views over Tbilisi Reservoir, is conveniently located a short 20-minute drive from the heart of the bustling capital or 15 minutes from Tbilisi International Airport. In addition to the wide range of leisure facilities available at the complex, guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports activities and nature walks.

Gulf Hotels Group Chairman, Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, commented: “Today marks an important milestone in the Group’s history; to launch our brand into the Georgian market is a true testament to the fruition of our Group’s continuous dedication to delivering the highest standards of Bahraini hospitality internationally”.

In response, Dr. Nodari Giorgadze, Chairman of N&G Company, stated “This project represents a big investment in Georgia’s tourism industry and I am confident that, with the expertise of Gulf Hotels Group, the hotel and water park will be a major attraction to bring tourists into Georgia”.