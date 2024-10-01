Gulf Hotels Group Signs Agreement with Marriott International

- Advertisement -

Gulf Hotels Group, a leading hospitality management company with over 50 years of industry experience, today announced a strategic agreement with Marriott International to integrate its iconic hotel, Gulf Hotel Bahrain, into the Autograph Collection Hotels’ portfolio. The signing ceremony was held during the Future Hospitality Summit on the 30th of September in Dubai.

Today, Autograph Collection boasts a global portfolio of over 300 hotels, each distinguished by a unique narrative and personalised service. Through this collaboration, Gulf Hotel is anticipated to benefit from Marriott’s global systems and loyalty programme, Marriott Bonvoy, while remaining under the full management of Gulf Hotels Group and retaining its iconic name “Gulf Hotel Bahrain”.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme and marketplace, gives access to transformative experiences across more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations. Under Autograph Collection, the hotel is expected to provide guests enhanced opportunities to experience the hotel’s distinct perspective on design and hospitality while providing guests with access to Marriott’s world-class loyalty programme.

Mr. Ahmed Janahi, Group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, commented, “Gulf Hotel Bahrain is a leading landmark in the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, embodying the highest standards of service and excellence. This signing represents a strategic move that enhances the hotel’s rich legacy. Its benefits extend beyond expanding our guest base; it also opens new avenues to attract visitors from diverse markets, while offering the advantages of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme. Our ongoing commitment to excellence, combined with our strategic collaboration with Marriott International, marks the beginning of a new and distinguished chapter in the history of Gulf Hotel, reinforcing our position as leaders in the hospitality industry”.

As part of the agreement, Gulf Hotel Bahrain will undergo a full renovation and brand positioning process over the next three years aimed at delivering best-in-class comfort and standards whilst retaining the unique essence of the hotel’s great history and heritage. The phased renovation project will involve a complete refurbishment of the hotel’s interior including guest rooms, lobby area, entrance, amenities and recreation facilities.

Ziad AbiRaad, Senior Director, Lodging Development – Levant, Pakistan, Qatar and Bahrain, Marriott International added, “Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to carrying forward the legacy of Gulf Hotel with the brand’s distinct perspective on design and hospitality. We are delighted to be working with Gulf Hotels Group to enhance our portfolio in Bahrain and support the growth of the tourism sector in the country.”