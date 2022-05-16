Gulf Hotels Group to operate Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Tbilisi

Listen to this article now

Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, Chairman of Gulf Hotels Group confirmed that on 1st April 2022, a management agreement was signed by Gulf Hotels Group to operate the Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Tbilisi, a 4-star property that will be managed by Gulf Hotels Group.

The strategic partnership will deliver international levels of hospitality to Dr. Nodari’s Giorgadze Georgian operations and will focus on increasing tourism from key Gulf countries into Georgia. GHG will provide their trademark Bahraini hospitality and renowned restaurant operations to the new venture.

The hotel offers 218 spacious apartment style rooms and features an all-day dining restaurant and upmarket Lebanese Restaurant, along with the adjacent water park, ‘Gino Paradise’, with its multiple pools and water slides, numerous food and beverage outlets and luxurious wellness center and health facilities.

Gulf Aquamarine Hotel, with stunning views over Tbilisi Reservoir, is conveniently located a short 20-minute drive from the heart of the bustling capital or 15 minutes from Tbilisi International Airport. In addition to the wide range of leisure facilities available at the complex, guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports activities and nature walks.

Mr. Almoayyed commented: “This hotel will set a solid foundation for the Groups’ global expansion plan; we’re here to build great experiences & what would hopefully be the beginning of promoting tourism and economic exchange between Bahrain and Georgia”.