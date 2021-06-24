Gulf International Bank Wins Two Prestigious Honours from Global Finance “Innovators 2021” Awards

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) has been named the winner in two key categories in Global Finance magazine’s “The Innovators 2021” awards.

GIB won regional recognition as “Outstanding Financial Innovator (Banks) in Middle East, 2021” and global recognition as “Outstanding Innovator Cash Management, 2021” for the In-house Banking solution using the Virtual Account platform, which is a flagship proposition in the market.

In its ninth year, Global Finance’s unique programme honours institutions that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance with the awards focusing on identifying exceptional innovations in categories including: Cash Management, Corporate Finance, Islamic Finance, Payments and Trade Finance. All selections were made by the editorial board of Global Finance with the input of reporters who are experts on the functions being served by these innovators.

CEO B.S.C of GIB, Jamal Al Kishi, said, “This award is an endorsement of our efforts in driving innovation and improving the client experience. We focus to simplify our digital proposition for our clients while enhancing the functionalities to support their priorities. This approach helped us accelerate business growth by using a disruptive proposition across our core product pillars.”

Group CEO of GIB, Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, said, “We’re very honoured to receive these prestigious awards from Global Finance. Digital innovation continues to ease our corporate clients’ decision-making process in optimising their payments and cash management. Considering the focus on digital wallets, cashless society and real time payments, we expect key digital corporate banking trends in 2021 to continue to be adopted and GIB will continue to excel in these services.”