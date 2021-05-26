Gyms, Swimming pools, Salons, and Malls to be closed until June 10

The National Medical Taskforce to Combat the Coronavirus ( COVID-19) has announced a new set of measures to tackle the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

These health measures are put in place, due to the record numbers of infections and deaths in recent weeks.

Private gyms, recreational halls, swimming pools, salons, and barber shops, will be closed today midnight until June 10.

Government Offices will be reduced to 70% attendance and schools will continue with remote learning.

All malls and commercial activities will be closed and services will be limited to delivery only.

Markets, cold stores, groceries, bakery, gas stations, private hospitals and ATMs will remain open.