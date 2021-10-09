Happy ‘Zumba’ Hour at Gulf Spa

Listen to this article now

The Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa organized a Happy Hour of Zumba at the Hotel’s Convention Centre premises on Tuesday, 5th October.

In accordance with the World Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, the Gulf Spa team, together with the members of Lettuce Run, participated in an evening of Zumba and fun filled team activities. The high energy hour, with its rhythmic choreographed numbers, had the attendees grooving to the beat.

“We believe it is important to let loose, forget the cares of the day, and pamper your mind, body and soul.”, said the Spa Manager. “We need to be given the chance to relax, for a better emotional and mental well-being.”

The Gulf Spa offers several workout classes throughout the week. If you wish to sign up, you can reach them on +973 1774 6289