Hat Trick Hero Mayoof Al Rumaihi Claims Grand Prize of Alba Showjumping

Mr Abdullah Sayyadi, Director of the Public Relations in Alba and Ms Huda Janahi, Owner of Horse Pride company have crowned Mayoof Al Rumaihi of the Ministry of Interior team as the grand prize winner in the Alba Showjumping Championship which took place at the Military Sports Federation.

Al Rumaihi stormed to victory after posting 50.81 seconds in the main race of the event which included 140cm hurdles. Behind him were his teammate Hussain Dadallah who posted 55.63 seconds with four faults, while Mahmood Abdulqader finished third in 54.33 seconds but with 12 faults.

Mayoof Al Rumaihi was also the victor in the third competition which featured 110cm hurdles. He clocked 32.63 seconds, almost one second ahead of the runner-up Abdullah Al Awadhi (33.69s). Third place went to Sultan Al Rumaihi who crossed the finish line in 33.76 seconds.

Mayoof Al Rumaihi secured a hat trick of titles on the day as he was also the winner of the fourth contest which included 120cm hurdles. He clocked 35.93 seconds to completely outclass his competitors as second-placed Same Ghazwan was a whopping five seconds away from him. Hamad Fakhrawi finished third in 57.98 seconds.

Meanwhile, Hussain Dadallah topped the podium in the fifth and final competition which included 130cm hurdles.