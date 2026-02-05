Hawar Resort by Mantis Marks First Anniversary with Island Experiences and Signature Celebrations

Since opening its doors one year ago, Hawar Resort by Mantis has redefined island living in Bahrain, blending barefoot luxury with the unspoilt natural beauty of the protected Hawar archipelago. The resort has since become more than a destination; it has established itself as an eco-luxury sanctuary where understated elegance, sustainability, and thoughtful design blend seamlessly with immersive island experiences.

This dedication has not gone unnoticed. The resort has been recognised by the MICHELIN Guide for its exceptional hospitality and distinctive approach to island living, cementing its reputation as a must-visit destination in the GCC.

To celebrate the first anniversary of Hawar Resort by Mantis and building on the partnership between ALL Accor and Gulf Air’s Falconflyer, members are invited to escape to one of the region’s most unspoilt island destinations. Running from 20 January to 14 February, the special reward campaign offers the chance to win an exclusive island getaway. Members who convert their ALL Accor Reward points into Falconflyer miles, or vice versa, during the campaign period will get a chance to win a two-night stay for two in a Beach Villa at Hawar Resort by Mantis.

The prize includes full-board dining, a one-hour spa treatment, an introductory Bear Grylls Adventure Zone experience, and a guided excursion to Rubud Island, offering a balanced mix of comfort, adventure, and discovery in a distinctive island setting.

Reflecting on this milestone, Craig Erasmus, CEO of Mantis Collection, said, “Hawar Resort by Mantis was created to be more than a destination; it is a living example of how luxury, nature, and sustainability can coexist. As we celebrate our first year, we remain committed to creating experiences that are authentic, responsible, and deeply memorable.”

Designed to celebrate Bahraini culture, the resort’s architecture, interiors, and curated experiences seamlessly combine contemporary luxury with cultural authenticity. Every detail at Hawar Resort by Mantis, from the overwater villas to the tranquil spa and exquisite dining venues, reflects a deep respect for local traditions and the natural environment, creating an intimate and memorable escape for every guest.

For Reservations & Inquiries contact +973 3218 3628 l [email protected] or please visit www.hawarresort.com.