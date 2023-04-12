HBO Limited Series White House Plumbers Debuts on OSN+ May 2nd

- Advertisement -

Go behind-the-scenes of the political scandal Watergate with an all-star cast including Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux

OSN, the region’s leading TV entertainment company for premium, must-see content, today announced the arrival of the highly-anticipated HBO limited series, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS. From Emmy® winners David Mandel (HBO’s “Veep”), Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (HBO’s “Veep”) and starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, the five-episode limited series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS debuts exclusively on OSN+ and will air on OSN Showcase from May 2nd, the same time as the US.

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it.

“WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS provides an unforgettable journey behind the scenes of one of America’s most infamous political scandals, with some great star power. With its combination of humor, suspense, and political intrigue, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS is sure to be a hit with our viewers,” said Ashley Rite, VP Marketing & Growth at OSN+

With an all-star cast featuring Lena Headey as Dorothy Hunt, Judy Greer as Fran Liddy, Domhnall Gleeson as John Dean, and many more, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS promises to be a thrilling, satirical drama. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex.

Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS, sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America’s greatest political crimes.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favourite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS, and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now by visting the website.