HE Al Owais – UAE celebrates an exceptional leader and a national figure with an inspiring vision

- Advertisement -

17th accession day anniversary of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as UAE Prime Minister

HE Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, laid solid foundations of leadership and spearheaded significant positive transformations through his wisdom and insightful foresight.

Speaking on the occasion of the 17th accession day anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as UAE Prime Minister, Al Owais said the nation’s celebration of this momentous day is a heartfelt token of appreciation and gratitude for an exceptional leader and a national figure who possesses an inspiring vision.

He emphasized that Sheikh Mohammed’s constant belief in the importance of innovation and creativity has resulted in the UAE becoming a global model for the quality of government work, The ongoing development and progress of the UAE and its citizens continue to flourish under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE”.

- Advertisement -

Al Owais further added, “During his tenure as the UAE Prime Minister for the past 17 years, Sheikh Mohammed has set ambitious goals, made radical changes to the government’s performance, instilled a culture of permanent renewal and innovation, and focused on achieving sustainable growth and continuous development.”

Sheikh Mohammed’s pursuit of positive change and envisioning a bright future for the UAE has led to the government attaining a distinguished standing and esteemed reputation among global governments.