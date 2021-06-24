HE Shaikha Mai receives the experts team documenting archaeological sites in Bahrain

Her Excellency Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa president of Bahrain Authority for Cultural and Antiquities received at the authority’s headquarters today, Wednesday, June 23, a team of experts documenting archaeological sites.

Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquties, in collaboration with Arab Regional Centre For World Heritage is coordinating the documentation project of the Historic Forts of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The team of heritage documentation experts from Politecnico di Torino led by Prof. Fulvio Rinaudo – Secretary General of ICOMOS CIPA Scientific Committee and under coordination of Dr. Ona Vileikis, conservation expert from the Institute of Archaeology of University College London and board member of ICOMOS CIPA are working on the project.

The documentation stage is crucial to develop a strategic approach aiming at conservation and site maintenance of the historic Forts, which will provide a holistic approach, and enable the improved protection, conservation and maintenance of the archaeological sites in line with internationally recognized standards.

The project prioritizes the conservation and restoration of Qal’at al-Bahrain – Ancient Harbour and Capital of Dilmun. As the site is a registered UNESCO World Heritage since 2005, Bahrain is bound by the 1972 World Heritage Convention to respond to the emerging conservation challenges in an immediate manner.

The documenting project also includes Arad Fort and Bu Maher Fort in Muharraq and Sheikh Salman Bin Ahmed Al Fateh Fort in Rifaa.

At the same time, it is of utmost importance for Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities to coordinate the status of the site with UNESCO and take appropriate measures in response to the unfortunate collapse earlier this year.