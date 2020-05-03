Sunday, May 3, 2020
Health Centres Home Delivery

Health centres launch chronic disease medicine home delivery

Health centres in the kingdom have launched the chronic disease medicine home delivery service to ensure the health, safety and comfort of the patients.

The service is part of the precautionary measures implemented by the kingdom to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Assistant Undersecretary for Primary Care, Dr. Manal Al-Alawi, indicated that those wishing to benefit from the new e-service shall provide the required information through the link on the Health Ministry’s website, and they will receive their medicines within two workdays after the receipt of the demand.

The pharmacy staff at the health centres will, upon receipt of the electronic requests, prepare the medicines, based on the approved medical prescription available in the patient’s electronic file in the I-Seha system, and deliver them to their addresses on the date specified by them, she said, noting that the recipient of medicines should show the patient’s ID.

Health centres called on patients to take advantage of the e-service, through visiting the following link, www.moh.gov.bh/eServices/Hcpharmacy so that they can book their medicine home delivery date online.

They may also call 39612402 to inquire about medicines, or call 80007000 to enjoy remote medical examination and request a medical prescription.

Registration for the new service will begin on April 30, and the home delivery of medicines will begin on Tuesday, May 5.

Patients are requested to book the medicine delivery five days before the end of their medicines.

Controlled medications are not included in the new e-service.

Previous articleExplore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour
Next articleHH Shaikh Nasser’s Special team to Climb Mount Everest for assistance During “COVID-19”

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails national press

Information Affairs Minister Ali in Mohammed Al-Romaihi hailed Bahrain’s press strides in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, stressing...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Explore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour

COVID-19 has an unprecedented effect all over the world. This period is a learning curve for all of us because our lives have changed...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Governorates, police departments provide 16,000 Ramadan meals

Bahrain’s governorates and police departments have teamed up with a large number of volunteers to present 16,000 Ramadan fast breaking meals across the Kingdom. The...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Police Directorates have taken various law enforcement procedures, including social distancing, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from coronavirus. The Muharraq Governorate Police...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

iGA Launches Ramadan eMajlis

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced its first ever virtual Ramadan ‘eMajlis’, to be held via video conferencing technology on Wednesday, 29th April...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform

Under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R. AL Zayani, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT)...
Read more

MOST READ

Batelco Continues Sponsorship of Brinc MENA to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahrain

PR This Week
Batelco proudly announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub for a further three years. Brinc Batelco, located in Manama,...
Read more
PR This Week

With the start of Ramadan, UNHCR calls for support with Every Gift Counts campaign

Millions of people who fled wars and violence are among those around the world preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan, under the...
Uncategorized

Visit Bahrain.bh for Driving School Services!

As the world continues to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), online services are more important than ever before. Citizens and residents...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser’s Special team to Climb Mount Everest for assistance During “COVID-19”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Royal Guard...
Inside Bahrain

Health centres launch chronic disease medicine home delivery

Health centres in the kingdom have launched the chronic disease medicine home delivery service to ensure the health, safety and comfort of the patients. The...
PR This Week

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national...
PR This Week

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al...
Inside Bahrain

Explore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour

COVID-19 has an unprecedented effect all over the world. This period is a learning curve for all of us because our lives have changed...
PR This Week

Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a unique blend of authentic cuisines passionately curated by...
Inside Bahrain

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Police Directorates have taken various law enforcement procedures, including social distancing, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from coronavirus. The Muharraq Governorate Police...
Inside Bahrain

Governorates, police departments provide 16,000 Ramadan meals

Bahrain’s governorates and police departments have teamed up with a large number of volunteers to present 16,000 Ramadan fast breaking meals across the Kingdom. The...
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an...
Inside Bahrain

Information Minister hails national press

Information Affairs Minister Ali in Mohammed Al-Romaihi hailed Bahrain’s press strides in the prosperous era of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, stressing...
PR This Week

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity made a financial donation recently worth BD 20,000 to all charitable societies and families in Bahrain. Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed...
PR This Week

Children, From Around The World, Help Create Mothercare’s Ramadan Message During COVID-19.

In Ramadan, during COVID-19 and lockdowns, Mothercare, a leading children’s retailer in Bahrain, launches “A World We Deserve”, sharing what children will remember when...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Information Minister Hails National Press

Information Minister hails national press

AGU hosts ASD study

‘AGU’ Hosts Study to Shed Light on Gifted Students with ‘ASD’

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X still set to launch on schedule, but games...

KHK Heroes Infographic Volunteers

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge