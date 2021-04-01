Thursday, April 8, 2021
Medical Frontliners Health

Health Minister commends medical frontliners

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al Saleh saluted all frontliners, hailing their tremendous efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect people’s health and safety.  

She congratulated all health staff after the Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the 2021 as International Year of Health and Care Workers (YHCW).

The WHO tribute is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of all healthcare workers around the globe as they continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
She paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, hailing the royal directives that supported frontliners and earned Bahrain international praise.
 
She also lauded the constant support and follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
 
The minister met health employees working at COVID-19 test, quarantine and treatment cents, and inspected services being delivered as part of the national efforts to combat the pandemic.
 
 She visited Al Shamel Hospital in A’ali which implements voluntary home self-quarantine for active cases and stressed the importance of delivering quality services to citizens and residents.
 
Al Saleh has also paid a visit to the new vaccination centre which was opened in Sitra Mall to bolster national efforts to combat the pandemic and support health safety.

