Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award

Health Minister hails ‘Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work’

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Cabinet Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary and Good Word Society’s Honorary President, HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, following the declaration of the Health Ministry as winners of this year’s “Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work”.

The 10th edition of the Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work is dedicated to honouring Bahraini frontliners who have made sacrifices to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the sake of the nation and the citizens.

The minister expressed extreme delight at the honouring which, she said, is a badge of honour for all those who made sacrifices for the sake of the kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

She praised the role played by those in charge of the Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work, who have continued their work despite the exceptional circumstances and challenges that Bahrain and the world are going through due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She indicated that the Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work has placed Bahrain on the map of humanitarian and voluntary work, as it has promoted initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals, noting that the kingdom has become a model to be emulated in developing the mechanisms of voluntary work.

The Health Minister valued highly the landmark achievements attained thanks to the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, of Team Bahrain, and the efforts made the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus.

The minister expressed deep pride in the prestigious status reached by the kingdom in all fields during HM King Hamad’s prosperous era, affirming that the distinction and development of the health sector in Bahrain will continue.

Previous articleMicrosoft’s new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Read more

MOST READ

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

Wheels and Gears
The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Tech

Microsoft’s new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

Microsoft is about to release a big Xbox app update for iOS that includes the ability to stream Xbox One games to an iPhone....
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
PR This Week

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months Much Appreciated by Business Sector

A number of business owners have extended their appreciation to Batelco for the financial support towards their fixed internet cost for 3 months in...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Inside Bahrain

Health Minister hails ‘Shaikh Isa bin Ali Award for Voluntary Work’

Health Minister, Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh, has expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to the Cabinet Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary and Good Word Society’s Honorary President,...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Xbox Microsoft

Microsoft’s new Xbox app for iOS includes game streaming

E-Class

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

Batelco SME

Batelco’s Initiative to Waive 500 SME’s Broadband Bills for Three Months...

“Thailand & Middle East Jewelry Trade: Strengthening the Bond”