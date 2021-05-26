Health Minister highlights national efforts to combat the pandemic

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al Saleh stressed the importance of enhancing world readiness to respond to pandemics to ensure all people’s safety.

The minister was addressing a discussion session themed “Ending this epidemic and preventing the following: Building a healthier, safer and equitable world together”.

This was part of the 74th General Assembly of the World Health Organisation (WHO), being held in Geneva, Switzerland, remotely via videoconference.

She stressed the necessity of harnessing all efforts to protect the health system especially from the consequences of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She expressed the hope that the world will be able to defeat the virus and get out of the pandemic, with the help of safe and effective vaccines that have been developed to combat the virus and overcome this difficult phase.

She underlined Bahrain’s pro-active approach in combating the pandemic, by taking preemptive measures o the experience of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which was preemptive before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She highlighted the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to overcome all challenges resulting from this health crisis.

She highlighted Bahrain’s health justice and equity in accessing all health services, including conducting examinations, receiving treatments, and providing vaccinations for free to various segments of society, including citizens and residents, without exception.