Health Minister inaugurates Sitra Special Health Care Center

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh inaugurated Sitra Special Health Care Center.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Waleed Al Manea was present.

The inauguration reflects the ministry’s keenness to develop and operate the center with the best capabilities and equipment to enhance the long-term health care system.

The opening of the center came in line with the ministry’s approach to complete vital projects in the fields of healthcare and rehabilitation to serve all governorates of the Kingdom, which contributes in raising the quality of life of individuals and meeting their health needs through modern specialized centers.

The minister expressed her pride in the building’s advanced structure level and equipment to complement the center’s health services, and she appreciated the unlimited support that people with various disabilities enjoy in Bahrain through the government’s care and follow-up to ensure high-quality health services to citizens and residents.