Health Minister meets Saudi counterpart; affirms depths of bilateral relations

Health Minister, Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan, has affirmed the depth of distinguished long-standing Bahraini-Saudi relations at levels, thanks to the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
She also highlighted the advanced level of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in the health sector.
The minister was speaking while meeting Saudi Health Minister, Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, on the sidelines of the sixth meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Food Safety, held here today.
The two sides discussed areas of joint cooperation and topics related to emerging diseases, non-communicable diseases, genetic blood diseases, advanced treatment aspects and the genome project, in addition to health research and studies and cooperation in the field of training, health systems and artificial intelligence in a way that would enhance the exchange of experiences between the two countries.
While visiting the “Seha Virtual Hospital” and the Command and Control Centre of Saudi Arabia, where she was informed about the Saudi Health Sector Transformation Programme, the minister commended the efforts exerted by the Saudi Health Ministry to promote the culture of virtual medicine and develop services.
The Saudi Health Minister congratulated Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Hassan on her appointment to her post, wishing her every success in carrying out her duties.
He also lauded the advanced level of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, especially in the health field.