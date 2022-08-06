Health Minister opens Imam Al-Hussain Clinic in Manama

Minister of Health, Dr. Jalila bint Sayed Jawad Hassan, has emphasized the great care accorded to Ashura commemoration by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. She also noted continuous support of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to ensure all needs are met for the success of this year’s Ashura commemoration. She also affirmed keenness of the health sector to protect the health and safety of all.
This came during the opening of Imam Al-Hussain Medical Clinic for Ashura commemoration 1444 Hijri by the Minister of Health. The opening of the clinic in the Capital Governorate was attended by Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and Jafari Endowment Chairman Yousef Saleh Al Saleh.
The Minister of Health commended the role of the coordination committee and its tireless work to equip the clinic. She thanked all the officials in charge of operating the clinic, stressing continuous work to ensure provision of the best health services to citizens and residents.
The Health Minister was updated on the medical equipment and health preparations at the clinic, praising the efforts to provide the best health services for participants in Ashura commemoration.