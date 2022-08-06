37.7 C
Manama
Sunday, August 7, 2022

Winners of UNESCO-King Hamad ICT Prize honored

Under the patronage of His Majesty King...

Cultural Asanas

Cultural Asanas involve static stretching, which bring...

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of...

Health Minister opens Imam Al-Hussain Clinic in Manama

Minister of Health, Dr. Jalila bint Sayed Jawad Hassan, has emphasized the great care accorded to Ashura commemoration by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. She also noted continuous support of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to ensure all needs are met for the success of this year’s Ashura commemoration. She also affirmed keenness of the health sector to protect the health and safety of all.

- Advertisement -

This came during the opening of Imam Al-Hussain Medical Clinic for Ashura commemoration 1444 Hijri by the Minister of Health. The opening of the clinic in the Capital Governorate was attended by Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and Jafari Endowment Chairman Yousef Saleh Al Saleh.

The Minister of Health commended the role of the coordination committee and its tireless work to equip the clinic. She thanked all the officials in charge of operating the clinic, stressing continuous work to ensure provision of the best health services to citizens and residents.

The Health Minister was updated on the medical equipment and health preparations at the clinic, praising the efforts to provide the best health services for participants in Ashura commemoration.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePalm Tree Festival enhances Bahrain’s historical agricultural identity
Next articleNBB Welcomes Students from Various Universities and Higher Learning Institutes to Join its “Evolve” Summer Internship Programme

RELATED ARTICLES

MOST READ

© GO ALIVE MEDIA