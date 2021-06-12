Health Minister participates in UNGA high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS

Health Minister, Faeqa bin Said Al-Saleh, participated in the virtual high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS, which convened from 8 to 10 June 2021, in accordance with General Assembly resolution 75/260.

Countries’ leaders, prime ministers, ministers and prominent world personalities took part in the high-level meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the minister stressed the need to continue the ongoing international efforts to curb the spread of AIDS, and achieve the UN’s goals in this regard.

She hailed convening the high-level meeting, held marking 40 years since the first AIDS case was detected and 25 years since the establishment of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

Al-Saleh expressed the kingdom’s appreciation of the valuable efforts being exerted by the UN Secretary-General and agencies to combat the AIDS epidemic.

She highlighted Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to supporting the national preventive programmes and providing health care to AIDS patients, despite the current circumstances created by the novel Coronavirus.

She underlined the importance of the 2016 Political Declaration aimed at ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The high-level meeting on HIV/AIDS reviewed the progress made in the commitments made in the 2016 Political Declaration towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and how the response, in its social, economic and political dimensions, continues to contribute to progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the global health goal.

The high-level meeting issued recommendations to guide and monitor the HIV/AIDS response beyond 2021, including new concrete commitments to accelerate action to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as well as to promote the renewed commitment and engagement of leaders, countries, communities and partners to accelerate and implement a comprehensive universal and integrated response to HIV/AIDS.