Health Minister receives Bahrain Specialist Hospital delegation

Health Minister Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hasan commended the role of the private sector in support the health sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
She underscored the importance of consolidating the partnership between the public and private sectors to deliver premium services and develop the health sector.
The minister made the statement as she received today Bahrain Specialist Hospital Managing Director Dr. Kasim Ardati and the accompanying delegation.
She congratulated Dr. Ardati and the accompanying delegation on the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of the Bahrain Specialist Hospital.
Dr. Ardati hailing support to the health sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing the hospital’s strategic commitment to investing in this vitalfield and contributing to developing medical services.