Health Minister visits Bilad Al-Qadeem Health Centre

Health Minister, Dr. Jalila bint Al-Sayed Jawad Al-Sayed Hassan, has affirmed that efforts will continue to enhance the level of health services delivered to all the citizens across the kingdom’s governorates to support the goals of the comprehensive development march, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and in accordance with the plans to develop the health sector, set by the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

While visiting the Bilad Al-Qadeem Health Centre to be updated about the progress of its expansion within the autonomy project, the minister highlighted the government’s keenness to develop health facilities in all governorates, praising the major role played by the private sector and civil society organisations to support sustainable development efforts, especially in the health field.

In this regard, she commended the efforts exerted by the Yousif and Aysha Almoayyed Charity to consolidate social solidarity and promote social responsibility among community members.

She stressed the importance of the initiatives that support the health sector and aim to enhance its system of services and quality, highlighting the Health Ministry’s keenness on continuous coordination with all parties and partners within Team Bahrain to speed up the implementation of health projects with high efficiency and for the benefit of society.

Board of Trustees Chairman of the Primary Healthcare Centres, Dr. Abdulwahab Mohammed Abdulwahab, extended thanks and appreciation to the Yousif and Aysha Almoayyed Charity foundation for its generous contributions to the health sector, affirming the keenness of the Primary Healthcare Centres to develop the health facilities at all health centres.

He indicated the project includes the modernization of the current building of the Bilad Al-Qadeem Health Centre, and the construction of a three-storey building on a 945-square metre area. It will comprise new facilities, such as an x-ray room, a physiotherapy section and a dental clinic, in addition to other allied services.

Chairman of the Financial and Economic Committee at the Representatives Council, MP Ahmed Sabah Al-Salloum, commended the efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Health to deliver outstanding health services to the citizens and residents. He also paid tribute to the Yousif and Aysha Almoayyed Charity foundation for bearing the expenses of the expansion project.

It is to be noted that the Yousif and Aysha Almoayyed Charity foundation had donated BD600,000 to finance the modernisation and expansion project of the Bilad Al-Qadeem Health Centre, as part of the cooperation signed between the Primary Healthcare Centres and the Foundation in this regard.