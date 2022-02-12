Health Ministry affiliates honoured with Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit

Listen to this article now

Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al Saleh honoured the ministry affiliates with the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” in implementation of the royal order and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to all the competent authorities to present the medal to the frontliners from the medical cadres, Bahrain Defence Force, the Interior Ministry and all supportive parties.

The Minister of Health congratulated the honorees from the Health Ministry, pledging to continue the dedicated efforts to provide the best medical services to the citizens and residents, wishing the honorees further success in bringing about more achievements to the Kingdom of Bahrain.