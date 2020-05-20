Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Eid Al Fitr SMC

Health Ministry announces Eid Al Fitr timings for SMC, health centres

The Ministry of Health has announced the timings of the health centres and the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) during Eid Al Fitr holiday as follows:

  •  The Northern Muharraq, Hamad Kanoo and Yousif Engineer health centres will be open 24 hours a day.
  • The Mohammed Jassim Kanoo Health Centre, Hamad Town (Roundabout 17) will be open from 7 am to 11:00 pm seven days a week.

Regarding SMC, Outpatient clinics will be closed.

Accidents and Emergency at SMC will remain available 24 hours.

Eid Al Fitr visiting times at SMC will be between 5 pm and 7 pm, visits to patients at intensive care unit, cardiac wards and the burn unit will be from 6 pm until 7 pm.

Regarding the working hours of SMC’s pharmacies, the emergency pharmacy and inpatient pharmacy will operate 24 hours, the outpatient pharmacy will be closed during the holiday.

